CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Crews were responding to a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters closed the 600 block of Sparrow Road as they fought the fire.

Smoke was seen coming from the home when the fire was reported around 2 p.m. The fire has since been deemed under control by officials.

There is no information on possible injuries or displaced residents at this time.

Working Incident | House Fire | Engine 3 first due | Smoke showing on arrival | 600 blk of Sparrow Rd. pic.twitter.com/BlViLixtry — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) January 23, 2019

Download the News 3 app for updates.