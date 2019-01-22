Walmart in Suffolk evacuated due to smoke in building

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire and Rescue were on scene at the Walmart in the 1200 block of North Main Street due to smoke.

Emergency Communications initially received a fire alarm call at 9:19 a.m.

Battalion Chief William Kessinger advised that smoke in the building was isolated to a problem with the HVAC unit on the roof.

Firefighters are checking all the ductwork in the building. Fans were brought in to help with ventilating the building.

All customers and employees have been evacuated from the building.