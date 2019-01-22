Virginia State Police host blood drive with American Red Cross

FORT MONROE, Va. – Come join the Virginia State Police in giving the gift of life back to the community.

The VSP are inviting the community to the State Police Division V Headquarters, located at 110 Pratt Street, Fort Monroe, to participate in the American Red Cross Blood Drive.

The blood drive will be held on January 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donors in order to ensure lifesaving medical treatments and emergency care are not delayed or cancelled this winter.

The Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types. Blood products are currently distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.

Blood products are perishable, and the only source of lifesaving blood for patients is volunteer blood donors.

Therefore, disruptions to donations can lead to an emergency need and cause delays in essential medical care.