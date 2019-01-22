Virginia State Police investigating two shootings on I-64 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Two interstate shootings that took place on I-64 in Norfolk on January 19 are being investigated.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Chesapeake Field Office, says the two incidents do not seem to be related.

On January 19 at approximately 2:30 a.m., a black 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stuck by multiple bullets on I-64 W in the vicinity of the Granby Street exit.

One of the female victims in the vehicle sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was later treated and released from the hospital.

No suspect or vehicle description is available at this time.

On the same day at approximately 4 p.m., a blue 2003 Nissan Sentra was struck by a single bullet while traveling on I-64 W in the area of Willoughby Spit and the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

The two occupants were not injured. The suspect vehicle is described as a red or maroon early 2000’s Chrysler Sebring convertible with a black top.

If you witnessed either of these two shootings, or have information that could assist the police, please call (757) 424-6800 or use this contact email: questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Download the News 3 app for updates.