Virginia gas prices lowest since late 2016

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Despite a small rise in prices at the pump, Gas prices continue to be the lowest in Virginia since December 2016.

Regions in the Commonwealth still average just below $2 per gallon such as Hampton Roads at $1.99 and Richmond at $1.99.

Gas prices in Virginia are 33 cents less than last year and an eight cent decrease from last month.

Nationally, gas prices are currently $2.25 per gallon which is 29 cents less than last year. However, as crude oil prices continue to climb it does not look like pump prices will drop much lower than we’ve seen so far this year.

“Crude oil prices have increased since the beginning of the year, but over-supply of crude in the market and low demand have helped to keep the average relatively stable,” said Georjeane Blumling, spokesperson for AAA Tidewater Virginia. “Crude oil prices will be a dominant factor towards determining if motorists will see slightly cheaper or more expensive pump prices in coming weeks.”

State gas price averages fluctuated on the week with a handful of southern and mid-western states seeing gas prices increase, though the majority of states saw averages decrease or hold flat.

Today’s national gas price average is nine cents cheaper than a month ago and 29 cents less expensive than a year ago.