UVA basketball leaves Duke defeat in its ‘Wake’, Cavaliers blow out Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s first loss didn’t last.

After losing by two points at Duke Saturday, their first loss of the season, the Virginia Cavaliers bounced back with a resounding 68-45 victory vs. Wake Forest Tuesday. Five UVA players scored in double-figures in the victory.

Virginia (17-and-1 overall, 5-and-1 ACC) opened the game with a 25-3 run and never looked back.

The ‘Hoos have won 12 in a row at John Paul Jones Arena. However, 3rd ranked UVA will hit the road this weekend. Saturday, UVA takes on Notre Dame Saturday at 1:00 p.m. – a game to be broadcast nationally on CBS.