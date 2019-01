YORKTOWN, Va. – A crash Tuesday morning has caused power outages in Yorktown.

Officials said a car crash happened around 9 a.m., in the 4100 block of Route 17.

A pole was hit causing a power outage in the area. The outage is affecting Grafton High School and Grafton Middle School. The buildings do not have power as of 9:45 a.m.

According to Dominion Power, over 3,000 customers total have power outages.

Crews are working to restore power.