Two men arrested for illegally selling alcohol, marijuana out of Bertie Co. home

BERTIE Co., N.C. – Two men are facing charges for the illegal sale of alcohol and marijuana out of a home in Bertie County.

On January 18, Sgt. Martin Phelps, deputies with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, ALE Agent Kris Johnson, the Down East Drug Task Force and officers with the Aulander Police Department executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Aulander.

The search warrant was the result of a three-month investigation into the illegal sale of nontax paid alcoholic beverages and marijuana.

Authorities found moonshine, marijuana and packaging while searching the home.

As a result, Ronnie L. Futrell and Draquan Akeem Harrell were arrested.

Officials charged Futrell with three counts of possess with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, three counts of maintaining a dwelling being used to keep or sell controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of possess/sell nontax paid alcoholic beverages and four counts of possess for sell alcoholic beverages with no permit.

Futrell was given a $20,000 secured bond.

Harrell was charged with possess/sell nontax paid alcoholic beverages and possess for sell alcoholic beverages with no permit. He was given a $2,000 secured bond.

