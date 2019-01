HAMPTON, Va. – Firefighters have deemed a home uninhabitable after a fire in the 400 block of E. Little Back River Road Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:20 p.m.

Crews with the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue saw heavy smoke coming from the home as they arrived on scene.

Two cats died in the fire, but there were no other injuries.

While the fire is still under investigation, officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.

