× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Chilly today but much warmer tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A big warm up and rain on the way… Bundle up again this morning! Temperatures will start in the teens and 20s but it will feel more like the teens and single digits. Winds will continue to relax today and temperatures will take a small step warmer. Highs today will reach the mid 30s with mostly sunny skies. Expect a few clouds this evening with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

Get ready for a big warm up tomorrow. Temperatures will start in the 30s to near 40 tomorrow morning and reach the low 60s tomorrow afternoon. We will see a mixture of clouds with an isolated shower possible. Winds will crank up again, south winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Clouds and strong winds will continue for Thursday as rain moves in. Expect cloudy skies and widespread rain Thursday morning into the early afternoon. Rain will move out through the late afternoon and evening. Highs will return to near 60.

Sunshine will make a comeback for Friday as colder air moves in. Highs will drop to the mid 40s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Warmer, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 22nd

1943 Winter Weather: Ice Storm in Richmond (Widespread Tree Damage)

2016 Snow Storm 6-8 inches Richmond, 1-3 inches Tidewater

