The 6th annual Coastal Virginia Magazine wine fest kicks off January 26th

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- Get ready to celebrate with friends and wine from local Virginia wineries at the 6th annual Coastal Virginia Wine Fest kicks off on Saturday until Sunday.

You can enjoy a selection of wine from Virginia wineries, specialty foods, arts and crafts, a craft beer garden, a grape stomping competition, and live entertainment.

The event kicks off on Saturday the 26th from Noon until 6pm. Then on Sunday from noon until 5pm. Admission prices range from $55 to $25 depending on the day and time you attend.

