Teen mortified by mom’s attempt at recreating ‘La La Land’ in traffic

SOUTH OF DENVER, Colo. (KCNC) – We’ve all been there. It’s winter in Colorado and the interstate is stuck at a stand-still. For hours. How do you react?

One mom and her son had very different moods.

“We had been sitting for 4.5 hours in what looked like a zombie apocalypse on I-25 between Denver and Colorado Springs,” Wendy Chupp Gossett said. “Worst back up in I-25 history!”

Then the Backstreet Boys came on.

So what did Gossett do? She cranked it up, got out of the car broke into a dance routine — à la ‘La La Land.’

“Oh boy,” someone can be heard saying in the video. They obligingly get out and record Gossett dancing between the cars stopped in traffic.

“I was trying to get a real life La La Land!” Gossett said.

Her son? Well, he was not moved. “Maybe if it hadn’t been the Backstreet boys he would have been happier!” Gossett told CBS4.

Sadly, but probably best for safety’s sake, no one else joined her impromptu performance.

In the happiest-possible ending, Gossett and her travelling companions eventually made it safely from Denver to Pueblo.