YORKTOWN, Va. – A crash Tuesday morning caused major power outages in Yorktown.

Officials said a car crash happened around 9 a.m., in the 4100 block of Route 17.

A pole was hit causing a power outage in the area. The outage impacted both Grafton High School and Grafton Middle School.

According to Dominion Power, over 3,000 customers total had power outages at one point, but most customers now have power back, according to Dominion Energy officials.