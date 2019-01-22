Police searching for two men involved in Smithfield gas station robbery

SMITHFIELD, Va. – The Smithfield Police Department responded to an armed robbery at 1001 S. Church Street, Supreme Gas

Station.

At approximately 6:12 p.m., two male suspects entered the Supreme Gas Station, one displaying a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspects then left the bank on foot and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone that has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Isle of Wight/Smithfield/Windsor Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.