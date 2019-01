Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We get our own mini Puppy Bowl preview live on Coast Live before the big event on February 3rd. Two local pups from the Virginia Beach SPCA join us with wagging tails and lots of energy.

And we learn about the two local pups, Ace and Scooter from the Virginia Beach SPCA (vbspca.com), who are part of Puppy Bowl XV.