PETA offers free services to government workers affected by shutdown

NORFOLK, Va. – PETA is offering free spay or neuter services to Coast Guard personnel and other government workers affected by the shutdown in the Hampton Roads.

The organization will also offer free rabies vaccinations for their animal companions on PETA‘s fleet of mobile veterinary clinics.

The U.S. Coast Guard was named PETA‘s 2018 Agency of the Year since they ended the use of animals in deadly trauma training drills and rescued hundreds of animals during Hurricane Florence.

Appointments can be made by calling (757)-622-7382, extension 3, or going to this link and mentioning the shutdown offer.

This promotion is only available to those with valid government-issued work identification.

“PETA‘s 2018 Agency of the Year award was more than just kudos and a plaque—it was a promise to have boots on the ground in times of need,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “The Coast Guard has helped save the lives of so many animals, and it’s an honor for PETA to help personnel care for their own animals during this unprecedented government shutdown.”

PETA also teamed up with the wives of Coast Guard personnel last week to donate bags of dog food to government employees in need.