Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Warmer, windier and wetter

If you are not a fan of this frigid weather, I have great news: it’s about to get a lot warmer. The bad news: it’s about to get a lot wetter too.

After high temperatures only in the 20s and 30s the past few days, Wednesday will feel like spring. Expect high temperatures in the low 60s. However, we don’t expect as much sunshine. In fact, we are looking at increasing clouds throughout the day on Wednesday ahead of a storm system. While it looks like we should stay dry on Wednesday, we are keeping a 20% chance for a stray shower in the forecast.

Those rain chances go up Wednesday night and rain is looking likely through the day on Thursday, along with a gusty south wind up to 25 mph.

Once that storm system passes, our winds will shift to the Northwest and diminish. So will our temperatures.

Expect high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 40s on Friday and Saturday under partly cloudy skies.

It will be a few degrees warmer on Sunday with a slight chance for a stray shower.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1943 Winter Weather: Ice Storm in Richmond (Widespread Tree Damage)

2016 Snow Storm 6-8 inches Richmond, 1-3 inches Tidewater

