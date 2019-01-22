Mathews Co. firefighter injured while battling commercial fire

MATTHEWS CO., Va. – At approximately 12:55 p.m. on January 21, passerby called Emergency Contacts and stated that she could see heavy smoke coming from Bayside Joiner Company in Dutton, Va.

Units arrived and the building was fully engulfed. Units from Mathews Co, Gloucester and Middlesex county helped fight the fire.

One firefighter from Mathews County was injured during the fire. He sustained burns to the arm.

Cause of fire is under investigation. Officials say they do not suspect foul play.

The building is considered to be a total loss.

The fire took over 5 hours to be marked under control.