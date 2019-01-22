Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts until January 27

If you want some free doughnuts, you’re in luck.

Krispy Kreme is giving away a free original glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen.

In order to be eligible for the Winston-Salem-based company’s promotion, customers will need to sign up for the Krispy Kreme rewards program.

Want a FREE Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen? Sign up for Rewards today! https://t.co/kDGxQ6UJtJ pic.twitter.com/ZZNaCqTE96 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) January 14, 2019

The promotion runs until Jan. 27, as does Krispy Kreme’s limited offer of their Chocolate Glaze Collection.

The all-chocolate versions of their beloved doughnuts include chocolate glazed cake batter, chocolate glazed raspberry filled, double chocolate glazed kreme filled and chocolate glazed Oreo cookies & kreme.

For those trying to stick to a New Year’s Resolution, Krispy Kreme promises that “some indulgences provides a break from normal dieting without sabotaging your results.”