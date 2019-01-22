James City County Police looking for Little Caesars larceny suspect

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police in James City County are looking for a man that allegedly larceny a Little Caesars in the city around 11:30 a.m. on January 16.

According to officials, the larceny on 4655 Monticello Avenue involved the suspect taking a money bag that had an undisclosed amount of cash.

No further information has been released of the larceny.

If you are able to identify the individual in these photos or know who may have been involved in this incident, please contact Officer Keefe at 757-603-1613. You may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.