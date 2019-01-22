Hampton University alum behind Black Panther costume design nominated for Oscar

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton University’s very own Ruth Carter has been nominated in the 2019 Academy Awards!

Carter has been nominated in the Costume Design section for her creative work in the hit movie ‘Black Panther.’

Carter has worked in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years and was the first African American costume designer to be nominated for an Academy Award. Her authentic work on Spike Lee’s ‘Malcolm X’ (1992) and Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amistad’ (1997) gave her this distinction.

She has also worked on notable period ensemble films relating to African American history such as ‘The Butler,’ ‘Selma’ and ‘Roots.’

Carter is up against The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Favourite, Mary Poppins Returns, and Mary Queen of Scots for the Costume Design Oscar.

In May of 2018 Carter came back to Hampton Roads and delivered the 148th commencement address at Hampton University.

