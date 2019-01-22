Firefighters respond to York County mobile home fire

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Firefighters in York County responded to a mobile home fire Monday that left one person with minor injuries.

According to York County officials, the fire happened around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Wolftrap Road in the Grafton area of the county. York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office deputies called in the fire after noticing smoke and heavy flames coming from a mobile home. They were in the area performing a welfare check.

Firefighters brought the fire under control quickly and the one person who sustained minor injuries was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Wolftrap Road was temporarily closed due to fire hoses in operation and traffic control was managed by the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office. The road is expected to be re-opened soon, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.