Dollar Tree to hold career fair in Chesapeake, plans to hire over 400 people

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dollar Tree, Inc. will be holding a career fair at its Chesapeake headquarters on Saturday, January 26, and the company says it will try to fill its more than 400 available positions.

According to Dollar Tree, Inc. (who also now owns Family Dollar), the career fair will be held at the new state-of-the-art Store Support Center located at 500 Volvo Parkway from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are seeking talented individuals to support a variety of departments as we continue to grow our Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands,” stated Betty Click, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Having a team of talented and motivated Associates is critical to our success. Our Company offers numerous opportunities

for career development and growth. Now is an exciting time to join our Company.”

The positions will be in Merchandising, Global Sourcing, Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Supply Chain, Real Estate, Asset Protection,

Call Center, Marketing and Store Operations.

Dollar Tree, Inc. added that representatives from these departments will be on-site to discuss opportunities, and along with competitive compensation and benefits, the company has continued its commitment to ongoing training and talent development.

For more information or to apply online, click here.