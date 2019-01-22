Chris Brown arrested in Paris on allegations of rape, source says

Singer Chris Brown has been arrested in Paris, accused of aggravated rape and drug violations, a French judicial source told CNN.

Brown is being held along with two other unidentified people, the source said Tuesday. The US Embassy in Paris declined to comment on the report.

The singer has had several run-ins with the law, including physical assault charges following an incident with his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009. He was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats in that incident, and received five years’ probation and community service.

CNN has reached out to Brown’s attorney.