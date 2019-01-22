Bold Mariner Brewing coming to Ocean View section of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk-based Bold Mariner Brewing Company has announced the completion of a deal that allows for a new Bold Mariner Brewing Company to be built in Norfolk.

More specifically, the former Bank of The Commonwealth building at 1901 E. Ocean Avenue will become the new location for the brewery.

The tasting room in Lambert’s Point will stay open until the new location is ready.

“It’s crucial to recognize that we made this decision after careful consideration. We realize that some people will be disappointed in our departure from Lambert’s Point, but we are confident that we will attract them, and many more new patrons, to our bigger location in Ocean View.” said Company President Mike Stacks.

In early 2018, it was reported that the East Ocean View building would be their second location, but after considering the current craft beer trends and the emergence of many local breweries—with more on the way—Bold Mariner feels that the market is less predictable than when it was when they first opened in 2015.

Mike Stacks says, “We want to remain competitive in an increasing and high demand business. We want to be thoughtful with Bold Mariner’s growth and concentrate on our execution. Essentially, we don’t want to risk stretching ourselves thin.”

Bold Mariner wants to assure the people that the quality of the beer, its creativity, and passion is very important and won’t be compromised.

Current plans are to move the current ten barrel brewhouse, along with the brite tanks and fermentors, to Ocean View.

In order to accommodate equipment, the new location will require construction that converts the existing building into an actual production facility and brewery. Construction is set to begin in spring of this year.

Bold Mariner sees Ocean View as a huge opportunity to restart in a new and upcoming area. The new building in Ocean View will offer: private event spaces, lengthy wrap-around porches upstairs and downstairs, a spacious tasting room which will offer room for customers and food vendors, and plenty of parking.

The new building will be in front of beach access, making it convenient for beach-goers to access the brewery.

“We firmly believe that we can help accelerate more economic development in the area.” Stacks said. “We are excited to be moving into the neighborhood and we hope we can be a part of the culture in this unique part of Norfolk.”