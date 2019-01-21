Woman arrested in Virginia Beach prostitution sting awaits day in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A local women charged with operating a prostitution ring is expected in court this week.

Yali Cai was arrested in September and faces multiple charges including using a vehicle to promote prostitution and receiving money for procuring a person.

Court records said she owned Relaxation Palace, Relaxation Station and Healing Hands in Virginia Beach.

Police began investigating these massage parlors in July 2018 when they received a tip about the potential illegal activity.

Recently unsealed court records reveal the women were bused to the area from out of town. Once in Hampton Roads, investigators said Cai brought them and their belongings to the massage parlors and locked the door.

Witnesses who work nearby told News 3 they never saw the women leave.

Court records confirm while police were staking out the businesses, multiple men went inside – some on more than one occasion.

When the men left the building, police conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle. After being read their Miranda Rights, the cooperating individuals told officers they had received sexual acts in exchange for money.

After months of undercover investigation, the SWAT team raided the massage parlors. They seized money logs, names of “prostitutes/workers” and computers.

Yali Cai was taken into custody afterwards.

Court documents show that this also isn’t the firs time Cai is facing similar charges. Investigation reveals that she was charged with prostitution in Norfolk in 2012.