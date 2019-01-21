“Virginia is for Lovers” celebrates turning 50 this year

Over 50 years ago, Virginia is For Lovers was established in 1969 and has become a beloved slogan that is recognized from all around the world.

The slogan was created in 1969 by the advertising firm which is now The Martin Agency in Richmond, which is the same agency that created Geico’s award-winning advertisements.

According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, 50 Years of Love is being celebrated with 50 days of special events and experiences around the state.

The organization is asking for Virginia wineries, breweries, festivals, hotels, restaurants, small businesses, etc. to participate by offering special deals or discounts. The locations that are participating will depend on your area.

VTC will be leading an activation during the summer of 2019. It will kick off the first day of summer, June 21, and end the promotion 50 days later on August 10.

For more information on this event click here.