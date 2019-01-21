VCW returns to Norfolk with “Double J” Jeff Jarrett

NORFOLK, Va. – Vanguard Championship Wrestling is returning to Norfolk Masonic Temple with a special appearance by “Double J” Jeff Jarrett.

The event will help on Saturday, February 2. A meet and greet with Jeff Jarrett will be at 6 p.m – 7 p.m. and will continue during halftime. Bell time is 7:30 p.m.

Additional information can be found on their Facebook event page.

VCW was founded in 1996 as Virginia Championship Wrestling by “Big Daddy” Ronald Nowel.

The organization made a name for itself throughout the years as the leading independent professional wrestling organization in Virginia.

VCW has produced hundreds of wrestling events and launching the careers of many wrestling stars.

For ticket and additional information click here.