Suspect apprehended, charged in Hampton homicide

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police has arrested Samuel Anthony Ashe in connection with a homicide investigation in Hampton.

Ashe is a suspect in the shooting death of 41-year-old Tarnecia Shevon Smith.

First responders pronounced Smith dead at the scene. She was found dead in one of the three cars found at the intersection, and police believe that Ashe was in the vehicle with her before fleeing the scene.

Officers say they originally responded to the intersection for a three-vehicle crash. It’s been confirmed that Smith and Ashe knew each other.

Ashe faces charges of second-degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of shooting within an occupied vehicle and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This homicide investigation is part of two homicide investigations that the Hampton Police Department is working from Sunday. Another woman was killed around 4 p.m. in the city in the area of the Cambridge Apartments in the 5100 Block of Goldsboro Drive.