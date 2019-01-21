SUPERGIRL new episode, Sunday 1/27 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Blood Memory” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

KATE BURTON GUEST STARS; NIA AND KARA VISIT NIA’S HOMETOWN — Kara (Melissa Benoist) joins Nia (Nicole Maines) on a trip to Nia’s hometown to visit her family during the town’s annual Harvest Festival. While home, Nia’s mother (guest star Kate Burton) encourages her daughter to embrace her destiny. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) deals with a street drug that is turning people violent and giving them temporary superpowers. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Jessica Queller & Dana Horgan (#411). Original airdate 1/27/2019.