Runners kept on their toes during 12th annual ‘Mud in Your Eye’ cross country event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The 12th annual "Mud in Your Eye" Cross Country Series ended Sunday.

The race involved three runs at venues in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

Sunday's event ended with a post-race party at Virginia Wesleyan University. Runners say it was a slippery time.

"It feels great - there was a lot sun, the volunteers are cheering us on; it's slippery!" said runner Brandy Bergenstock, who mentioned that she stopped and slowed down at some points.

Fellow runner Doug Barnhurst said that the weather kept runners on their toes.

"You can't believe it. You never know whether you're going to be in 30 degrees or 60 degrees; it's crazy here," Barnhurst said.

The nonprofit in charge, the Mettle Events Foundation, raises money to help disabled and underprivileged children in the Hampton Roads area.

