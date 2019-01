NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A large power outage in Newport News has left 5,070 customers, including the entirety of Fort Eustis, in the dark Monday afternoon.

Joint Base Langley-Eustis said in a Facebook post that power company employees are currently working to resolve the issue.

The power is expected to be restored between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There is currently no information as to the power outage’s cause.

For more information, visit Dominion Energy’s outage map here.