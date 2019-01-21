Peninsula YMCA waives membership dues for furloughed employees

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Peninsula YMCA is waiving membership dues for Y members whose pay has been delayed by the partial government shutdown.

“Social responsibility is a key focus for the Y, and that includes supporting our neighbors and providing others the opportunity to give back to our community,” said Adam Klutts, CEO of the Peninsula YMCA. “Our concern grows for the wellbeing of members who are federal employees impacted by the shutdown. We want to help with the mounting stress that results from trying to meet basic needs while not receiving a paycheck. Maintaining healthy habits and exercise are more important than ever when life’s challenges are beyond our control.”

To have the dues waived, Peninsula YMCA members are asked to present their government ID to their local Peninsula YMCA center in January.

Peninsula YMCA locations in Hampton, Newport News and Williamsburg will also be designated collection centers for the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. Anyone interested in donating to the foodbank can drop off non-perishable food items to these YMCAs during normal hours:

Victory Family YMCA, 101 Long Green Boulevard, Yorktown

Hampton Family YMCA, 1 YMCA Way, Hampton

Tom and Ann Hunnicutt Family YMCA, 7827 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News

R.F. Wilkinson Family YMCA, 301 Sentara Circle, Williamsburg

The YMCA locations will not distribute food.

“Many furloughed federal employees are eligible for assistance from the foodbank,” said Karen Joyner, CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. “We deeply appreciate the support from the Peninsula YMCA, particularly at this time of year when donations are typically lower following the holidays. It’s always so inspiring to see our community partners come together to make sure no one goes hungry. It is vital that our shelves are always stocked because food insecurity can impact a home without any notice.”

