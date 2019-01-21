× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Winter, spring then winter again

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Winter then spring then winter again. Another crazy week in Hampton Roads weather.

It will be bitterly cold when you wake up on Tuesday morning. Under clear skies most of us will have our temperatures drop into the teens with wind chills in the single digits once again.

But by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine we will warm up into the mid-to-upper 30s.

Then we begin a warming trend. It won’t exactly be balmy on Wednesday morning, but expect lows in the upper 20s to around freezing. And by the afternoon under partly cloudy skies we will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Ahead of an approaching cold front, it will be even warmer on Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

The trade-off: rain. Showers begin on Wednesday night and stick around through the day on Thursday. We’ll pick up anywhere from 1/2 inch to 1 1/2 inches.

Behind that cold front it will get chilly again. But we are not expecting the Arctic air that we are dealing with right now. Expect high temperatures in the mid 40s on Friday and lower 40s on Saturday.

Another system arrives on Sunday bringing us scattered showers and possibly a little snow mixed in. Stay tuned.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1918 Record Low -9F at Salisbury

1985 Record Low -3F at Norfolk

1996 Flash Flooding Central Virginia

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

