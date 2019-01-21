ODU clips Charlotte for 13th win in last 15 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (15-5, 5-2 C-USA) erased a 12-point first half deficit to take down Charlotte (5-13, 2-5 C-USA) by a 76-70 score on Monday afternoon at Halton Arena.

Monday marked the fourth time this season that the Monarchs came back from a double-digit deficit to claim victory this season (vs. WKU: 21, vs. VCU: 17 and at No. 25 Syracuse: 13).

After trailing by 11 (35-24) early in the second half, ODU utilized a 37-11 run to claim a 61-46 lead with 6:03 to play in the contest, ultimately leading to the Monarchs fourth consecutive win. Old Dominion has won 13 of its last 15 games.

B.J. Stith (seven rebounds and two assists) led four Monarchs in double-figures with 22 points. Ahmad Caver followed with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Kalu Ezikpe finished with 12 points and four rebounds, while Xavier Green chipped in 10 points, two rebounds and two assists.

“I’m happy with the win,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “I’m glad we finally decided to play, it certainly took us a while to get going. Thank goodness we responded. In the second half, we looked sharp and our defense really stepped up.”

ODU shot 50.0% (12-24) from the floor in the second half, while holding Charlotte to 36.4% (8-22) from the floor in the final 20 minutes. Old Dominion outscored the 49ers 52-36 in the second half.

For the ballgame, ODU held advantages for points in the paint (22-6), points off turnovers (22-8), bench points (20-13) and steals (10-5). The game experienced six lead changes and three ties.

The 49ers claimed a 10-point lead, 34-24, at halftime. The Monarchs were led by Caver and Wade, who each scored five points in the opening 20 minutes.

Old Dominion will return to the hardwood on Thursday, Jan. 24, when the Monarchs travel to El Paso, Texas for a 9:00 p.m. ET showdown at UTEP. Thursday night’s game will air on ESPN+.