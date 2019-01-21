New drug charges filed against suspect after death of two women in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – New details have come out about a case involving the death of two women and a drug operation.

Michael Kerlin is now facing 19 drug charges, according to federal court documents.

Kerlin is accused of running a drug operation out of his Dixie Fuel Company located on Muller Lane in Newport News. The business sold propane gas to customers.

Documents allege Kerlin was a supplier, packager, transporter, financier, distributor and facilitator for the drug trafficking conspiracy. There are several unnamed suspects also listed in the documents.

Court records indicate the suspects would travel to Camden, New Jersey to buy cocaine and heroin and sell the drugs in the Hampton Roads region. The drugs involved also included prescription pill, Xanax, carisoprodol and Percocet.

On November 11, 2015 Kerlin was at his house on Cheadle Loop in York County when he is accused of giving pills and heroin to Wendy Hinkle. Later that day Kerlin called 911 to report she had overdosed.

On May 4, 2016 Kerlin gave Michelle Hull heroin at his home on Cheadle Loop, according to the documents.

He is then accused of putting Hull’s body in a garbage can to dispose of it at Dixie Fuel Company and texted someone to help him move her body. Court records allege Kerlin drove her body to the Dixie Fuel Company because she had overdosed at his house and then put her body outside the gated company at the business with numerous propane tanks to hide her body.

News 3 attended a memorial for Hull back in May of 2016.

“She was one of the happiest people in the world,” said James Deel, a friend. “She had a beautiful smile.”

“That was devastating, absolutely devastating,” said Annette Firth, a friend. “We all prayed that it wasn’t going to turn out like that, but unfortunately it did.”

Kerlin pleaded guilty in February 2017 for concealing a dead body.

Kerlin has a court hearing on January 24 at 2:30 p.m., for the new drug charges.