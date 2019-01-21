× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling like the single digits

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Extremely cold and windy… Temperatures will start in the teens and 20s this morning, almost 40 degrees colder than yesterday morning. With strong winds it will feel more like the teens and single digits. We will see mostly sunny skies today, but it will remain cold and windy. Expect NW winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. High temperatures will only reach the upper 20s this afternoon with wind chill values in the teens.

Temperatures will return to the teens overnight to Tuesday morning. It will still be windy this evening, but winds will gradually relax overnight. We will see sunshine again tomorrow with lighter winds and a slight warm up. Temperatures will climb above freezing by midday with afternoon highs in the mid 30s.

Tracking a big warm up and rain for midweek. Highs will jump to near 60 on Wednesday. Clouds will build in through the day with rain showers possible Wednesday night. Rain will continue for Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Skies will clear and temperatures will drop as we head into the weekend.

Today: Sunny, Cold, Windy. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 15-25G35

Tonight: Clear Skies, Cold, Windy. Lows in the upper teens. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 21st

1918 Record Low -9F at Salisbury

1985 Record Low -3F at Norfolk

1996 Flash Flooding Central Virginia

