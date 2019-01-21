Man shot and killed at Orland Square Mall in Illinois; No one in custody

ORLAND PARK, IL (WGN) – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a shooting at a mall in Orland Park .

Police responded to the Orland Square Mall Monday around 6:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired near the food court.

Police said a man with a gun who they describe as black, 6 feet 1 inch, wearing dark clothing and blue jeans, fired shots and the 19-year-old was struck.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

At 8 p.m. police said they had performed a search of the mall and believed the shooter had left the building. The mall was then evacuated and police searched stores again.

The mall is located at 288 Orland Square Dr in Orland Park.

WGN’s Tahman Bradley was inside the mall and heard multiple shots fired and saw shoppers running. He said a customer reported seeing police inside the mall.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

Police continue to investigate and said security camera footage should aid in the investigation.

This is a developing story.