Man charged after shooting at Norfolk bar

NORFOLK, Va. – Police have charged a man in connection with the shooting that occurred yesterday on Granby Street in Norfolk.

Around 1:26 a.m., police observed a man discharge a firearm into a crowd at Scotty Quixx Lounge and Bistro.

Police then pursued the man and took him into custody without any further incident. Soon after, a man was discovered in the 400 block of Granby Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The wounded man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Trevon N. Matthews, 23-years-old, has been charged with malicious wounding as a result of the investigation.

Detectives have not released the motive, circumstance, or relationship surrounding this shooting incident.

There is no further information at this time. News 3 will keep you updated as information on this case comes in.