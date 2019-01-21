Hampton Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in homicide case

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are looking for a 42-year-old North Carolina man they believe is a suspect in a homicide that happened at the intersection of Nickerson Blvd. and Fox Hill Road on Sunday.

According to Hampton Police, Samuel Anthony Ashe is a suspect in the shooting death of 41-year-old Tarnecia Shevon Smith.

First responders pronounced Smith dead at the scene. She was found deceased in one of the three cars found at the intersection and police believe that Ashe was in the vehicle with her before fleeing the scene.

Officers say they originally responded to the intersection for a three-vehicle crash. It’s been confirmed that Smith and Ashe knew each other.

Ashe faces charges of Second Degree Murder, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Shooting within an Occupied Vehicle and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Officials believe that Ashe is armed and dangerous.

This homicide investigation is part of two homicide investigations that the Hampton Police Department is working from Sunday. Another woman was killed around 4 p.m. in the city in the area of the Cambridge Apartments in the 5100 Block of Goldsboro Drive.

