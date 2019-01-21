Former Virginia Beach based Navy Lieutenant to serve more than 4 years for fraud

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Randolph M. Prince, a former U.S. Navy Lieutenant stationed in Virginia Beach, will serve 4-years and two month’s in prison on fraud charges.

According to court documents, Prince will also have to pay $144,359 dollars as part of restitution and will have three years of supervised release once he leaves prison.

Court documents showed that Prince defrauded the United States military by submitting subcontracts for work to be done by sub-vendors, who were paid by the Navy on false pretenses.

From March 2014 through around December 2015, Prince would reportedly submit projects and work to be done by sub-vendors that he knew would not actually be done. He would then still submit these proposals and work orders and have the subcontractors paid, taking money for himself in the process. These subcontractors also knew that the work established by Prince would not be done for the U.S. Navy.

During one scheme in October 2014, Prince used his Navy .mil email to communicate with a sub-vendor, saying, “[Firm V] should be calling you today…need you to get the quote as close as possible to $168,014.”

Prince also was never supposed to contact sub-vendors directly, and by doing so, broke regulations that were the protocol for him to follow.