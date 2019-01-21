× First Warning Forecast: Tracking the coldest air of the season

***Wind Advisory for coastal location in effect until 1 AM. Wind gusts 40-50 mph possible.

***Wind Chill Advisory in for Accomack and Middlesex County until 9 AM Monday. Wind chills below zero possible.

Arctic air will settle over the region tonight. Skies will be mostly clear overnight, so should have a good view of the Lunar Eclipse. At this point, doesn’t look like icy roads will be a huge issue as most of the water will have evaporated. Still a good idea to exercise caution on the roadways. Any leftover puddles will ice over especially on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will continue to plummet into the teens overnight. It will still be windy, especially along the coast. This will make temperatures feel like the single digits in many areas.

A frigid MLK Day on tap. Many communities will start the day in the teens and will struggle to get out of the 20s! Wind chills values will be in the single digits to the teens. Skies will be mostly sunny, but that sunshine will sure be deceiving!

Another cold one overnight Monday. Expect lows in the upper teens under mostly clear skies.

Another sunny day Tuesday. It won’t be as breezy. Temperatures will still be well below normal with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Another big warmup on tap Wednesday. Temperatures will soar to near 60. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Rain chances will increase late in the night.

Widespread rain possible Thursday as an area of low pressure moves in. Highs near 60.

Meteorologist April Loveland

