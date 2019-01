Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach fire department responded to a multifamily structure fire located in the 1100 block of Vintage Court located in the Chancellor Walk section of the city.

Units on scene reported the fire showing from the second floor.

The fire was under control by 8:25 p.m. and reported to be put out at 8:31 p.m.

The four occupants are displaced and will be staying with family members.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.