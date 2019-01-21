DYNASTY new episode, Friday 1/25 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“The Sight of You” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, L) (HDTV)

MAY THE BEST GIRL WIN – Reeling from a series of emotional developments, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) decides to round up her gal pals for a restorative “girls’ trip” to Idaho, but when the assembled squad arrives to the ski resort, Fallon’s hidden agenda quickly reveals itself. Meanwhile, Blake (Grant Show) enlists Culhane’s (Robert Christopher Riley) help in recruiting a star player to his new soccer team, and Alexis (Nicollette Sheridan) teams up with Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) to tackle their blues. Maddison Brown, Ana Brenda Contreras, Alan Dale and Sam Adegoke also star. David M. Israel and Aubrey Villalobos Karr wrote the episode, which was directed by Matt Earl Beesley (#211). Original airdate 1/25/2019.