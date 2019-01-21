Dinner with a Deputy: Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office help federal workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Marches and protests have been seen throughout the month of January of federal employees wanting to work and of course wanting their paychecks for it. Monday night, marks the end of day 31 the government has been shutdown.

From the start of the shutdown, News 3 has heard from so many families going through the thick of it. Some families are thinking of dipping into their savings, while others plan on getting a side job just to make ends meet.

Monday night, The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office decided to have a part in being a helping hand.

"It's our community. It's their community. So, this is what we came up with," says Ken Stolle, Virginia Beach Sheriff.

Easing the burden, stress and worry for a few nights out of the week, Dinner with a Deputy is all about providing free meals to federal workers who are wanting to work during this time.

“Our goal is to do it three times a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday. We have had an outpouring of support from the community, from our vendors and everything else wanting to help us continue this effort. So, we are going to continue for as long as we have the money to do that," says Sheriff Stolle.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office will be holding another dinner as soon as Tuesday evening and more are scheduled throughout the next coming weeks. Federal workers only need to provide their work ID to participate in the dinners.

All dinners will be served from 5-7 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Training Academy located at 411 Integrity Way on the following dates, if the shutdown continues: