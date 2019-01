“I’m Almost Over You” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

WHAT IS LOVE — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) tries to stick to her plan for happiness while Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) and Maya (guest star Esther Povitsky) bond over their feelings of unrequited love. Vincent Rodriguez III, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. Michael Hitchcock wrote the episode, directed by Erin Ehrlich (#411). Original airdate 1/25/2019.