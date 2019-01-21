Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship off North Carolina coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A 40-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship approximately 50 miles off the coast of North Carolina on Monday.

Crewmembers on the Carnival Pride contacted watchstanders at the Sector North Carolina command center and notified them that the woman was having abdominal pains and needed to be medevaced.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City launched to assist.

Accompanied by her spouse and a nurse, the aircrew hoisted the woman up.

The woman was transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.

“We would like to commend the ship’s crew for their quick communication,” said Ensign Magen Bloch, watchstander at Sector North Carolina. “Due to their actions, we were able to get this woman the care she needed.”