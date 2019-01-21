CHARMED new episode, Sunday 1/27 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Witch Perfect” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SING A SONG — Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is eager to share the information she has learned with her sisters, but is thrown by their reaction to the news. To cheer herself up, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) decides to try out for an a capella group, but something doesn’t feel right about the group. Meanwhile, Mel (Melonie Diaz) runs into an unexpected person from her past. Rupert Evans and Ser’Darius Blain also star. Gina Rodriguez directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez (#111). Original airdate 1/27/2019