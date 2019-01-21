Cats compete for title in Hampton Roads only cat show

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Fancy felines from around the country have the opportunity to earn Top Cat status at the annual Cat Fanciers’ Association cat show.

The show is on February 2 and goes from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 12742 Nettles Drive, Newport News.

Just about 225 purebred and household pet cats are expected to compete in the show this year.

Various breeds will be on display including the Persians and Maine Coons, and also the lesser known breeds such as American Shorthair and Birman.

Domestic cats, many of whom are rescue kitties, will also be able to compete.

This event is open to the public.

In addition to judging activities, which will take place throughout the day in six different rings, spectators have the chance to see cats “up and close and in the fur” while they are waiting to compete for the title.

Owners will be available to answer questions about their pets and some will have kittens for sale!

Tickets will be available the day of the show. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children. Children under 5 get free admission.

The event organizers asks that you bring cat food, litter, towels, and toy donations with you. They will be distributed to local rescue groups by the clubs.

The even is sponsored by Pawprints In The Sand and Chamberlin On The Bay clubs.

For more information click here.