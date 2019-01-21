Camden County deputies save man’s life with AED

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. – 15 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) were awarded to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 and have already made a difference in one 56-year-old man’s life.

With police officers and sheriff’s deputies being some of the first ones on a scene, these life-saving devices used when people are suffering from cardiac arrhythmias can be part of the crucial first steps in saving a life.

Two deputies had this experience happen to them recently in Camden County when a man experiencing chest pain was found to be unconscious when they arrived.

While a bystander performed CPR, Deputy Margret Durham prepared and used the AED assigned to her, shocking the man’s heart back into rhythm.

“Without the immediate use of the AED at the scene, the outcome would have been quite different. The use of this AED donated by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation saved this person’s life.” – Camden County Sheriff’s Office Resource Specialist, Brandon Blount